Injuries: Jeffery thinks he'll miss a few more weeks

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense struggled in Thursday night's season-opening win. That will happen when two of your best players are standing on the sideline.

Carson Wentz appears a few weeks from returning to action. Ditto for Alshon Jeffery.

The receiver admitted to Jenny Vrentas of The MMQB that he is still a few weeks from returning after offseason rotator cuff surgery.

Jeffery told Vrentas he has a couple more doctor visits scheduled before he returns.

"Some days I feel great, and some days ... a shoulder injury is pretty tough," he said.

Jeffery played catch with Wentz before the game, but neither appears poised to make his return next week.

The receiver's absence was notable in Thursday's win. Nelson Agholor led all Eagles wideouts with an inefficient eight catches for 33 yards, 4.125 yards per catch. Only in a PPR fantasy league does that stat line look OK. The only other wide receiver to catch a pass was DeAndre Carter (1 of 10). Offseason addition Mike Wallace caught none of his three targets, including an underthrown deep ball by Nick Foles in which the wideout had a step on the DB.

The Eagles need Jeffery to return to shift Agholor back to his more natural position in the slot. Agholor played 56 percent (35 snaps) from the slot Thursday night, after earning 83 percent of his playing time there during the 2017 season. Jeffery earned just 57 receptions for 789 yards last season, but his ability to force converge his way helps open up the Philly offense.

Sadly, for the Eagles' offense, it appears Jeffery won't return to the flock for at least a couple more weeks.

Here are other injuries we're tracking around the league on this Week 1 Friday:

1. Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said safety Keanu Neal will have an MRI on his knee, but the injury isn't believed to be serious at this time. Neal exited the Falcons' Week 1 loss Thursday night during the second half and did not return to the game.

2. Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson has been cleared from concussion protocol, the team announced. Johnson was sidelined for the past two weeks with the injury.

3. The Dallas Cowboys placed recently acquired guard Parker Ehinger (knee) on injured reserve. They signed Kadeem Edwards to take his place on the roster.

3. Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (finger) is listed as doubtful for Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

4. The Jacksonville Jaguars have zero players on their injury report heading into Week 1, per team PR. Jags cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle), offensive linemen Brandon Linder (knee) and Jermey Parnell (knee), and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle injury) were all full participants in Friday's practice.

5. Carolina Panthers right tackle Daryl Williams is listed as questionable for Sunday against the Cowboys with an knee injury.

6. New York Giants linebackers Olivier Vernon (ankle) and Tae Davis (hamstring) have been ruled out for season opener against the Jags.

7. Buffalo Bills receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (knee) has been ruled out against the Ravens after missing the entire week of practice. Linebacker Julian Stanford (nose) was limited in practice again Friday and is questionable.