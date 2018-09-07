What we learn: Eagles sneak past Falcons in opener

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) mounted their title defense with an 18-12 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. It wasn't easy, and it sure as heck wasn't pretty. Here's what we learned:

1. The same teams. The same location. The same side of the field. The same type of deficit. The same intended receiver. And yes, the same result.

It was deju vu all over again for Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, as their final drive of the game ended in the same fashion as their final attempt of the 2017 season. Down six points with just over two minutes to go, Atlanta mounted a drive into the red zone within eight plays. But as with almost every other red-zone possession they had against the Eagles on Thursday, the Falcons failed to convert. Ryan ended a poor first game with five straight incompletions, the last of which was a lofted attempt to Jones. The All-Pro wideout reeled in the pass, but was forced out of bounds by Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby as time expired.

It was a play symbolic of Atlanta's struggles on the evening -- the Falcons' chronic inefficiencies in the red zone, Ryan's reliance on Jones (10 receptions for 169 yards), the QB's questionable touch, etc. -- and one that will haunt a Falcons team that was desperate for revenge after last year's divisional round defeat to the eventual Super Bowl champs.

2. Bad Nick Foles was in the building Thursday night, looking nothing like the quarterback who ran away with Super Bowl LII MVP honors. Starting for Carson Wentz, who has still yet to be cleared for contact, Foles averaged a paltry 3.4 yards per attempt against the Falcons, a full five YPA fewer than in last season's Big Game. Foles was missing his top wideout, Alshon Jeffery (out with a shoulder injury), but that's where the excuses end. His fourth-quarter interception that preceded Atlanta's first touchdown wasn't all his fault, but Foles lofted the attempt to rookie Dallas Goedert just long enough for Falcons center fielder Damontae Kazee to break up the pass into the hands of his Atlanta teammate. Foles lacked zip, poise and confidence in the season opener, something that should concern the Eagles if Wentz's absence bleeds into October.

