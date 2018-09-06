Mitch Trubisky's mom broke Mack trade news to him

  • By Nick Toney
Jeanne Trubisky knew her son wanted to sleep in on his day off.

Then his team pulled off a blockbuster trade and Jeanne made the risky decision to wake up Mitchell up with the news about Khalil Mack.

According to Yahoo Sports, the 24-year-old Bears quarterback's initial reaction was -- shall we say -- a tad grouchy.

"Get out of here," Trubisky said, per Yahoo Sports. "Leave me alone, I'm going back to sleep."

Replied Jeanne: "No I'm serious! [The Bears] just got Khalil Mack!"

A still-groggy Mitchell dialed into Bears headquarters for an update. Jeanne's reports were confirmed by GM Ryan Pace. Mack was joining the Bears on a historic six-year, $141 million deal with $90 million guaranteed.

Now Mitchell had to face mom. He said he didn't mean it; he was just trying to get some Saturday morning shut-eye.

"You can't wake me up with that kind of news, because you just don't believe it," Trubisky told Yahoo Sports. "But he's here, we're ready to roll getting ready for Week 1. We're excited about it."

Score one for future Ian Rapoport peer Jeanne Trubisky. Mothers are always right.

