How to watch NFL RedZone in the UK

What is NFL RedZone?

NFL RedZone presents every touchdown from every week of the 2018 NFL season!

In the UK NFL RedZone runs commercial free for over 6 hours on Sky Sports Mix beginning just before 6pm each and every Sunday of the regular season. Host Scott Hanson throws to games whenever a teams is close to scoring a touchdown to ensure an adrenaline fuelled 6 hours packed full of action.

If you want to stay across all the games then NFL RedZone is not to be missed.

What is Sky Sports Mix?

Sky customers can now watch Sky Sports Mix as part of their basic subscription packages so you don't need to have a Sports or Movie package to watch this channel.

You can find Sky Sports Mix on Sky Channel on 121 (SD) and 819 (HD) whilst on Virgin Media it is on channel 510 (HD) and 520 (SD).