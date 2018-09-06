Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle) limited in practice

Jalen Ramsey is dealing with ankle soreness.

The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback popped up on Thursday's injury report. Tad Dickman, director of public relations for the club, noted that no injury occurred during practice, but Ramsey experienced some soreness that led to limited reps.

It doesn't sound like an issue that should hinder Ramsey for the season opener versus the New York Giants. With a premier matchup against Odell Beckham Jr. looming, however, it's an issue worth monitoring the rest of the week.