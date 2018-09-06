Texans' Clowney wouldn't mind deal like Mack, Donald

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald have paved the way with monster paydays given their recent contracts.

Now, Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney wouldn't mind getting a piece of the action with a raise of his own.

"I came out with them guys," Clowney said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "Of course, I want to be up there with them."

Clowney was selected as the first overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. Mack went fifth overall to the Oakland Raiders and the Rams selected Donald as the 13th overall pick of the draft.

Mack signed a six-year, $141 million contract extension after the Raiders traded him to the Bears, while Donald inked a six-year, $135 million extension.

Clowney enters the final year of his contract on a fifth-year option, which pays $12.3 million, and is motivated to reach the marks set by Mack and Donald.

But he has a lot of catching up to do when considering the production from two of the NFL's elite defensive players. Mack and Donald have combined for 79.5 sacks, six first-team All-Pro selections (three each), seven Pro Bowl appearances and each has won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, while Clowney has 20 sacks and two Pro Bowl appearances.

Durability held back Clowney early in his career, as 2017 was his first time appearing in all 16 games in a single season.

Now healthy, Clowney looks forward to using the upcoming season to show he is worth a new deal and he certainly doesn't hold any ill feelings toward his peers for securing lucrative deals.

"Timing, it's all about timing in everything about this league," Clowney said, via the Houston Chronicle. "Injuries happen. You get paid at a certain time. You hit the market at the right time. They hold out. They got what they deserve. I think those guys deserve those contracts."