Move The Sticks Podcast: Week 1 Preview

Football is back! DJ and Bucky scrutinize the Le'Veon Bell drama in Pittsburgh (1:32) before they dive right into the packed Week 1 NFL slate. The guys go game-by-game and preview what they will be watching on the gridiron this weekend (11:15). DJ and Bucky also make their Super Bowl, MVP and Rookie of the Year predictions (30:16). The MTS team wraps the show by picking the biggest Week 2 college football games (36:06).