Rams admit they tried to trade for DE Khalil Mack

The Rams want everyone to come to Los Angeles.

That's the message we can take from COO Kevin Demoff, who admitted that L.A. tried to swing a trade with the Oakland Raiders for Khalil Mack.

"We offered a pretty aggressive package and they came back and said, 'We just think you're going to pick too low,'" Demoff said about the Rams' potential draft pick compensation, per Gary Klein of the L.A. Times.

The Raiders believing the Rams will be better than the Bears for the next two years is not a surprise. It also should not be a shock that L.A. would test the waters on Mack. Rams general manager Les Snead has been on the front wave of the trade tsunami that blew through the NFL this season. Clearly, the L.A. brass has rightfully realized other organizations overvalue draft picks to an extent, and the right team builder can take advantage of that nature.

It's questionable how the Rams would have pacified Mack's desire for a massive new contract, given they just paid Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks this offseason, and have Jared Goff waiting for a new contract down the line.

Still, it's fun to consider Mack lining up alongside Donald and Ndamukong Suh, even if it were just for one season. How on earth would any quarterback survive that onslaught? Two of the three best QB-crunchers in the NFL on the same line would have been unfair.

Alas, it did not happen, as the Raiders shipped Mack to Chicago instead.

The thought of seeing Derek Carr getting pulverized by Mack in Week 1 in Oakland might have been enough for the Raiders to decline all offers from the Rams.

Demoff telling us L.A. made a play for Mack is the most noteworthy aspect. It's a clear message to all future free agents that the Rams are in the business of stockpiling the best players, regardless of whatever financial hurdles they'll have to jump.