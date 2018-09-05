News  

 

 

NFL in Canada Weekly TV Schedule

  • By NFL.com
NFL IN CANADA -- WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 -- 8:20 PM ET

Matchup CTV CTV2 TSN RDS NFL Sunday Ticket Digital
Atlanta @ Philadelphia CTV2 TSN RDS DAZN

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 -- 1PM ET WINDOW

Matchup CTV CTV2 TSN RDS NFL Sunday Ticket Digital
San Francisco @ Minnesota CTV BC
CTV Alberta
CTV Minnipeg		 CTV2 Ottawa NFL ST DAZN
Buffalo @ Baltimore CTV Toronto
CTV Kitchener		 NFL ST DAZN
Houston @ New England CTV Atlantic
CTV Montreal
CTV Ottawa
CTV Northern Ontario
CTV Saskatchewan		 CTV2 BC
CTV2 Alberta		 NFL ST DAZN
Jacksonville @ N.Y. Giants CTV2 Atlantic
CTV2 Southern Ontario		 TSN NFL ST DAZN
Cincinnati @ Indianapolis NFL ST DAZN
Tampa Bay @ New Orleans NFL ST DAZN
Tennessee @ Miami NFL ST DAZN
Pittsburgh @ Cleveland NFL ST DAZN

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 -- 4PM ET WINDOW

Matchup CTV CTV2 TSN RDS NFL Sunday Ticket Digital
Kansas City @L.A. Chargers
(4:05PM ET)		 TSN NFL ST DAZN
Seattle @ Denver
4:20PM ET		 CTV BC
CTV Alberta
CTV Winnipeg		 NFL ST DAZN
Dallas @ Carolina
(4:25PM ET)		 CTV Toronto
CTV Ottawa
CTV Kitchener
CTV Norther Ontario
CTV Montreal
CTV Saskatchewan
CTV2 Atlantic		 NFL ST DAZN
Washington @ Arizona
(4:25PM ET)		 NFL ST DAZN

*Note: Sunday 1PM and 4PM ET games are available on NFL Sunday Ticket through Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Telus and select additional cable / satellite providers.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 -- 8:20PM ET WINDOW

Matchup CTV CTV2 TSN RDS NFL Sunday Ticket Digital
Chicago @ Green Bay CTV2 TSN RDS DAZN

*Note: NFL fans in Canada can also view Sunday Night games at your local VIP Cineplex theatre

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 -- 8:20PM ET WINDOW

Matchup CTV CTV2 TSN RDS NFL Sunday Ticket Digital
N.Y. Jets @ Detroit
(7:10PM ET)		 TSN RDS DAZN
L.A. Rams @ Oakland
(10:20PM ET)		 TSU RDS DAZN


Here are all the ways NFL fans in Canada can tune-in all season long to watch NFL football:

TV:

Broadcast Games: Bell continues to be the home of the NFL on television, across the Bell Media networks including CTV, CTV2, TSN and RDS.

CTV & TSN NFL TV Schedule
RDS NFL TV Schedule

NFL Sunday Ticket: NFL Sunday Ticket returns to TV and will be available to fans through Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Telus and select additional cable / satellite providers. Please contact your local provider for further details.

DIGITAL PLATFORMS:

DAZN: Fans can access NFL Game Pass within DAZN's digital streaming service. This includes all live NFL regular season and playoffs games, exclusive access to NFL RedZone and access to NFL Network and NFL FILMS programs live and on-demand. 

AMAZON PRIME: Amazon Prime Video will stream 11 Thursday Night Football games. You must be a Prime Video subscriber to access.

OTHER WAYS TO WATCH:

CINEPLEX: For a night out, this season fans can watch Sunday Night Football on the silver screen at your local VIP Cineplex theatre. For more information, please visit www.Cineplex.com/NFL

