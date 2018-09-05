NFL in Canada Weekly TV Schedule

NFL IN CANADA -- WEEK 1 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 -- 8:20 PM ET
|Matchup
|CTV
|CTV2
|TSN
|RDS
|NFL Sunday Ticket
|Digital
|Atlanta @ Philadelphia
|CTV2
|TSN
|RDS
|DAZN
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 -- 1PM ET WINDOW
|Matchup
|CTV
|CTV2
|TSN
|RDS
|NFL Sunday Ticket
|Digital
|San Francisco @ Minnesota
|CTV BC
CTV Alberta
CTV Minnipeg
|CTV2 Ottawa
|NFL ST
|DAZN
|Buffalo @ Baltimore
|CTV Toronto
CTV Kitchener
|NFL ST
|DAZN
|Houston @ New England
|CTV Atlantic
CTV Montreal
CTV Ottawa
CTV Northern Ontario
CTV Saskatchewan
|CTV2 BC
CTV2 Alberta
|NFL ST
|DAZN
|Jacksonville @ N.Y. Giants
|CTV2 Atlantic
CTV2 Southern Ontario
|TSN
|NFL ST
|DAZN
|Cincinnati @ Indianapolis
|NFL ST
|DAZN
|Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
|NFL ST
|DAZN
|Tennessee @ Miami
|NFL ST
|DAZN
|Pittsburgh @ Cleveland
|NFL ST
|DAZN
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 -- 4PM ET WINDOW
|Matchup
|CTV
|CTV2
|TSN
|RDS
|NFL Sunday Ticket
|Digital
|Kansas City @L.A. Chargers
(4:05PM ET)
|TSN
|NFL ST
|DAZN
|Seattle @ Denver
4:20PM ET
|CTV BC
CTV Alberta
CTV Winnipeg
|NFL ST
|DAZN
|Dallas @ Carolina
(4:25PM ET)
|CTV Toronto
CTV Ottawa
CTV Kitchener
CTV Norther Ontario
CTV Montreal
CTV Saskatchewan
CTV2 Atlantic
|NFL ST
|DAZN
|Washington @ Arizona
(4:25PM ET)
|NFL ST
|DAZN
*Note: Sunday 1PM and 4PM ET games are available on NFL Sunday Ticket through Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Telus and select additional cable / satellite providers.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 -- 8:20PM ET WINDOW
|Matchup
|CTV
|CTV2
|TSN
|RDS
|NFL Sunday Ticket
|Digital
|Chicago @ Green Bay
|CTV2
|TSN
|RDS
|DAZN
*Note: NFL fans in Canada can also view Sunday Night games at your local VIP Cineplex theatre
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 -- 8:20PM ET WINDOW
|Matchup
|CTV
|CTV2
|TSN
|RDS
|NFL Sunday Ticket
|Digital
|N.Y. Jets @ Detroit
(7:10PM ET)
|TSN
|RDS
|DAZN
|L.A. Rams @ Oakland
(10:20PM ET)
|TSU
|RDS
|DAZN
Here are all the ways NFL fans in Canada can tune-in all season long to watch NFL football:
TV:
Broadcast Games: Bell continues to be the home of the NFL on television, across the Bell Media networks including CTV, CTV2, TSN and RDS.
CTV & TSN NFL TV Schedule
RDS NFL TV Schedule
NFL Sunday Ticket: NFL Sunday Ticket returns to TV and will be available to fans through Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Telus and select additional cable / satellite providers. Please contact your local provider for further details.
DIGITAL PLATFORMS:
DAZN: Fans can access NFL Game Pass within DAZN's digital streaming service. This includes all live NFL regular season and playoffs games, exclusive access to NFL RedZone and access to NFL Network and NFL FILMS programs live and on-demand.
AMAZON PRIME: Amazon Prime Video will stream 11 Thursday Night Football games. You must be a Prime Video subscriber to access.
OTHER WAYS TO WATCH:
CINEPLEX: For a night out, this season fans can watch Sunday Night Football on the silver screen at your local VIP Cineplex theatre. For more information, please visit www.Cineplex.com/NFL.