NFL in Canada Weekly TV Schedule

NFL IN CANADA -- WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 -- 8:20 PM ET

Matchup CTV CTV2 TSN RDS NFL Sunday Ticket Digital Atlanta @ Philadelphia CTV2 TSN RDS DAZN

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 -- 1PM ET WINDOW

Matchup CTV CTV2 TSN RDS NFL Sunday Ticket Digital San Francisco @ Minnesota CTV BC

CTV Alberta

CTV Minnipeg CTV2 Ottawa NFL ST DAZN Buffalo @ Baltimore CTV Toronto

CTV Kitchener NFL ST DAZN Houston @ New England CTV Atlantic

CTV Montreal

CTV Ottawa

CTV Northern Ontario

CTV Saskatchewan CTV2 BC

CTV2 Alberta NFL ST DAZN Jacksonville @ N.Y. Giants CTV2 Atlantic

CTV2 Southern Ontario TSN NFL ST DAZN Cincinnati @ Indianapolis NFL ST DAZN Tampa Bay @ New Orleans NFL ST DAZN Tennessee @ Miami NFL ST DAZN Pittsburgh @ Cleveland NFL ST DAZN

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 -- 4PM ET WINDOW

Matchup CTV CTV2 TSN RDS NFL Sunday Ticket Digital Kansas City @L.A. Chargers

(4:05PM ET) TSN NFL ST DAZN Seattle @ Denver

4:20PM ET CTV BC

CTV Alberta

CTV Winnipeg NFL ST DAZN Dallas @ Carolina

(4:25PM ET) CTV Toronto

CTV Ottawa

CTV Kitchener

CTV Norther Ontario

CTV Montreal

CTV Saskatchewan

CTV2 Atlantic NFL ST DAZN Washington @ Arizona

(4:25PM ET) NFL ST DAZN

*Note: Sunday 1PM and 4PM ET games are available on NFL Sunday Ticket through Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Telus and select additional cable / satellite providers.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 -- 8:20PM ET WINDOW

Matchup CTV CTV2 TSN RDS NFL Sunday Ticket Digital Chicago @ Green Bay CTV2 TSN RDS DAZN

*Note: NFL fans in Canada can also view Sunday Night games at your local VIP Cineplex theatre

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 -- 8:20PM ET WINDOW

Matchup CTV CTV2 TSN RDS NFL Sunday Ticket Digital N.Y. Jets @ Detroit

(7:10PM ET) TSN RDS DAZN L.A. Rams @ Oakland

(10:20PM ET) TSU RDS DAZN



Here are all the ways NFL fans in Canada can tune-in all season long to watch NFL football:

TV:

Broadcast Games: Bell continues to be the home of the NFL on television, across the Bell Media networks including CTV, CTV2, TSN and RDS.

CTV & TSN NFL TV Schedule

RDS NFL TV Schedule

NFL Sunday Ticket: NFL Sunday Ticket returns to TV and will be available to fans through Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Telus and select additional cable / satellite providers. Please contact your local provider for further details.

DIGITAL PLATFORMS:

DAZN: Fans can access NFL Game Pass within DAZN's digital streaming service. This includes all live NFL regular season and playoffs games, exclusive access to NFL RedZone and access to NFL Network and NFL FILMS programs live and on-demand.

AMAZON PRIME: Amazon Prime Video will stream 11 Thursday Night Football games. You must be a Prime Video subscriber to access.

OTHER WAYS TO WATCH:

CINEPLEX: For a night out, this season fans can watch Sunday Night Football on the silver screen at your local VIP Cineplex theatre. For more information, please visit www.Cineplex.com/NFL.