DDFP: Mack trade aftermath; Maurice Jones-Drew's playoff picks

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by our old pal Maurice Jones-Drew to go over all the news leading into Week 1. MJD first gives us some insight on the Khalil Mack to Chicago trade (6:00) and what he thinks will happen with Le'Veon Bell not showing up in Pittsburgh (10:55). Maurice also breaks down the big Week 1 match up between his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Eddie Spaghetti's New York Giants (16:55). Next, Shek makes MJD go around the NFL and give his playoff picks for both conferences, including his AFC and NFC championship matchups (18:55). Finally, Shek meets up with David Carr in an elevator to ask him about his brother's thoughts on the Khalil Mack trade, if teams should start rookie QBs from day one and win, place, show for the 2018 rookie QB class (41:35).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: