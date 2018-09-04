Move The Sticks: Khalil Mack traded; CFB Week 1 takeaways

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks debate who won the blockbuster trade that sent Khalil Mack from Oakland to Chicago (1:12). The guys also cover what to expect from Sam Darnold and Nathan Peterman after they were named starting QBs for their respective franchises (12:12). DJ & Bucky then turn up the heat on a few players that must live up to their offseason hype in 2018 (23:10). The guys finish the show by reviewing the weekend that was in college football (34:17).

