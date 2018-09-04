Jets sign ex-Giants QB Davis Webb to practice squad

Davis Webb found a new job, and he didn't have to travel far for it.

The New York Jets announced they've signed Webb to their practice squad. The Jets released QB John Wolford in a corresponding move.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that while Webb will be on the practice squad, he'll make his full salary as if he was on the 53-man roster, per a source informed the deal.

The New York Giants waived the 2017 third-round pick on Sunday, moving on from a player that was seen by some as the heir to Eli Manning. Webb didn't see any regular-season action as a rookie. The 23-year-old completed 53 percent of his passes for 283 yards and a TD during the preseason.

Webb joins starting rookie Sam Darnold, whom the Giants passed on with the No. 2 overall pick, and veteran tutor Josh McCown in the Jets' QB room.