Eagles bring back veteran receiver Markus Wheaton

The Philadelphia Eagles brought back receiver Markus Wheaton ahead of Thursday night's season opener.

The team announced it signed the wideout, who was cut over the weekend.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles placed tight end Richard Rodgers on injured reserve. Rodgers would be eligible to return after eight weeks if he's deemed healthy and the Eagles decide to use one of their two IR-return options on the TE.

Wheaton missed the Eagles' first three preseason games while dealing with a hamstring injury. The former Steelers and Bears receiver played 16 snaps in the Eagles' final preseason game and did not catch the only target thrown his way. He caught just three passes for 51 yards in 11 games in Chicago last season.

Re-signing Wheaton could be an indication that Mack Hollins' groin injury could curtail the start to his season. Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed on Tuesday that Hollins will not play Thursday and that the injury is not related to the sports hernia surgery he underwent this offseason.

The Eagles receiving corps is banged up. Nelson Agholor missed all of the preseason with an injury but is expected to play this week. Philly will be without Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) to start the season.

The Super Bowl champs open the 2018 season as a favorite to repeat as NFC East victors, but they do so as a banged-up squad that won't be at full force for the first several weeks.