What is NFL Game Pass Europe?

Discover NFL Game Pass!

In 2018, NFL Game Pass Europe is the ultimate way to watch football in Europe, and with the Thanksgiving special offer, you can enjoy all of the NFL for only £2.99 for a week. It gives fans access to live games* and almost unlimited original content to watch on demand when and where they want.

In addition to live games, NFL Game Pass Pro subscribers have access to the brand-new Watch with RedZone feature. Fans are now able to split their screens to watch their favourite team, and NFL RedZone at the same time. NFL Game Pass Pro is currently 50% off its original price!

The new and revamped Essential plan gives fans access to NFL RedZone live on Sundays, where you can watch every touchdown from around the NFL without a single commercial interruption. Essential subscribers are also able to have their football fix anytime with access to NFL Network live 24/7 and hours of original programming such as Hard Knocks, A Football Life and so much more. NFL Game Pass Essential is currently 60% off its original price!

NFL Game Pass is now more engaging than ever with an updated app across mobile devices. Fans are now able to see live stats on their phones and tablets thanks to the new DIVA player. For the 2018 season, full broadcast games, Game In 40, and highlights are all available to download the morning after the games, giving fans the ability to catch up with their favourite team on their morning commute.

NFL Game Pass Key Features Recap

Exclusive To Pro:

- 200+ live and on demand games

- Watch with RedZone

Pro & Essential:

- NFL RedZone live

- Downloadable game broadcasts, game in 40, highlights, and original content

- Available on mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4

- Operates on up to 5 devices simultaneously

Click HERE to find out more about NFL Game Pass and find a plan that suits you best.

*Additional blackout restrictions apply in the UK and Republic of Ireland