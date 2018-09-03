THE VAMPS NFL Event Pass Sweepstakes

Official Rules

No Purchase Necessary to Enter or Win.

1. Eligibility: The 2018 London Games Sweepstakes (âSweepstakesâ) is open to legal residents of the United Kingdom who are eighteen (18) years of age or older and attendees at the NFL Kickoff on Piccadilly (hereafter, âEventâ) currently scheduled to take place in London, UK. Employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives of the NFL International Ltd (hereafter, âSponsorâ), the NFL Parties (defined as NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL Properties LLC, the National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL International LLC, NFL Productions LLC and each of their respective affiliates, owners, subsidiaries, shareholders, officers, directors, partners, agents, representatives and employees, both individually and collectively), and each of their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, suppliers, advertising and promotion agencies (hereafter collectively, âReleased Partiesâ), and each such individualâs immediate family members (mother, father, sister, brother, child, husband, wife and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate or win. Void where prohibited by law. All applicable federal, state and local laws apply.

2. Promotion Period: The promotion period begins at 12:00:00 PM GMT and ends at 2:59:59 PM GMT on 8 September 2018 (âPromotion Periodâ).

3. How to Enter: To receive an NFL Event Pass, entrants must do the following:

FIRST: Obtain an NFL Event Pass (QR code) at no cost in one (1) of the following ways:

During the Promotion Period, consumers who are attending the Event will be prompted to visit www.nfl.com/eventpass or download the NFL Event Pass App on his/her mobile phone and follow the prompts to complete and submit a registration form in order to obtain an NFL Event Pass QR Code. NFL Event Pass will immediately be sent to entrant via email during the registration process. Such entrants will be required to bring their NFL Event Pass with them to the Event during the Promotion Period.

A participant may also obtain an NFL Event Pass during the Promotion Period by visiting any NFL Brand Ambassador at the NFL Event Pass Redemption Tent in the Event and providing the required registration information to the NFL Brand Ambassador who will submit the registration form on entrantâs behalf. Upon completion, the entrant will receive his/her NFL Event Pass code via email as specified by entrant during the registration process. While at the Event, attendees can also visit www.nfl.com/eventpass using a wireless device or download the NFL Event Pass App and follow the prompts to receive an NFL Event Pass via email. For those entrants who do not have a mobile device on-site at the Event, they will be directed to see any NFL Brand Ambassador at the NFL Event Pass Registration tent during the Promotion Period and complete and submit the registration form using the device provided by Sponsor. Upon completion, an NFL Brand Ambassador will provide entrant with an NFL Event Pass. The availability to access an NFL Brand Ambassador, a device and/or submit a registration form or receive an NFL Event Pass code will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and Sponsor does not guarantee the availability or the opportunity to submit a registration form or receive an NFL Event Pass.

Message and data rates may apply for those obtaining their NFL Event Pass. See your wireless provider for mobile device capabilities and fees.

THEN, visit the NFL Event Pass tent or a Vamps Fan Scan on the street and follow the prompts to scan the NFL Event Pass card to receive one (1) entry.

All entries become the exclusive property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. The use of script, macro or automated devices (or any other devices intended to automate or subvert any aspect of entry) to enter the Sweepstakes is prohibited and any entry through such means and any entry that is deemed to be ineligible (at Sponsorâs sole discretion and in accordance with these Official Rules) are void. Entry will be awarded to the person who is identified as the person named on the registration form.

Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, stolen, incomplete, misdirected, delayed, garbled, inaccurate, or undelivered registration forms, emails, text messages, or entries, or for telephonic, human, electronic or computer failures, problems or errors, interruptions in service due to system upgrades, repairs, modifications or other causes, failures or malfunctions of connections, electronics, satellite, network, cable, Internet Service Provider (ISP), phones, mobile, or other device (including wireless phones/handsets or other wireless devices), phone lines or telephone systems, traffic congestion on the internet, technical or mechanical malfunctions, or other malfunctions or errors, whether caused by equipment, programming, human error or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of registration forms, emails, text messages, or entries or the announcement of a prize, unavailability of an NFL Brand Ambassador or device to submit registration form; or for any injury or damage to entrantâs or any other personâs computer or wireless device relating to or resulting from participation in this Sweepstakes, or for printing, typographical, human or other errors appearing in these Official Rules or other Sweepstakes-related materials. Entrants are responsible for any charges of online service providers or wireless carriers. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to void any entries of entrants whom Sponsor believes have attempted to tamper with or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Sweepstakes or is in violation of these Official Rules.

All personal information submitted by entrants will only be used in accordance with applicable laws and the National Football League Privacy Policy, as posted on https://www.nfl.com/help/privacy including for administering the Sweepstakes and verifying entrantâs identity, postal address and telephone number in the event an entry is selected as a potential winner. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor may collect, store, share and otherwise use personally identifiable information provided during the entry process, including, but not limited to, name, email address, date of birth, mobile phone number and country of residence.

Entrantâs information may also be transferred to countries outside of the United Kingdom, including the United States. Such other countries may not have privacy laws and regulations similar to those of the United Kingdom. If an entrant does not provide the mandatory data required at registration, Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify the entry. Entrant has the right to request access, review, rectification or deletion of any personal data held by Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes by writing to Sponsor at the following email address: enquiries@nfl.com.

4. Winner Selection: Drawing will be conducted by Sponsor on/about 3:00:00 PM GMT on 8 September 2018. Odds of winning a Grand Prize will depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. By participating, entrants agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to the decisions of the Sponsor, which will be final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. The potential Grand Prize winners will be notified via SMS message, as provided in the selected entry and will be required to meet an NFL brand ambassador at a dedicated area at the requested time to accept their prize. If the winner(s) is not at the dedicated area within 15 minutes of the requested time, the prize will be void. Potential Grand Prize winners may then be required to execute and return to Sponsor an Address Verification Form and any other requested documents at the time.

5. 850 Grand Prizes: Each Grand Prize winner will receive attendance into the Inner circle for winner and one (1) guest to THE VAMPS concert at the Event. Due o the unique nature of the experience, a retail value could not be determined. All winners and guests under the age of 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Winners and guest(s) (if applicable) agree to comply with all concert and venue rules and regulations and, in accordance therewith, agree not to act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with any intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at the concert. Winners and/or any guest (if applicable) will be escorted out of venue by Sponsor or its designated agent(s) for improper conduct and/or violation of federal, state or local laws (including, but not limited to, the unlawful possession, use, or distribution of illicit drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and alcohol), as Sponsor determines in its sole discretion. Unused tickets cannot be refunded, exchanged or applied towards tickets for any subsequent concert. If unused, tickets cannot be returned, refunded or exchanged for cash value or substitute tickets. Other than the details of the prize outlined above, Released Parties have no additional obligations or commitments to any prize winner in connection with this Sweepstakes. All costs and expenses associated with the acceptance and use of a prize not specified herein as being awarded, including, but not limited to, all federal, state, territorial and local and withholding taxes, any/all transportation, parking fees, food, beverages, souvenirs, and gratuities are each winnerâs sole responsibility.

6. Miscellaneous: No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of a prize (or portion thereof) is permitted except by Sponsor who reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion. Non-compliance with the foregoing, with these Official Rules or return of prize notification as non-deliverable, or the inability for a potential winner to be present at the NFL Event Pass tent by the requested time, may result in disqualification and, at Sponsorâs discretion and time permitting, awarding of prize to an alternate winner. Entrants agree, by entering, that 1) Sponsor and its designees may use (unless prohibited by law), entrantâs name, city, state/county and country of residence, photograph, any recording (voice, film or video), and/or likeness for advertising, trade and/or any other purposes in any media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without further compensation, permission or notification, and 2) the Released Parties shall have no liability and will be held harmless by entrant for any claim, action, liability, loss, injury or damage to entrant or any other person or entity, including, without limitation, personal injury or death to entrant or any other person or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize and any travel or travel-related activity thereto (including, but not limited to, attendance at the Event) or participation in this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend, and/or terminate this Sweepstakes (or portion thereof) for any reason, including should virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Sweepstakes and, in the case of termination, at its discretion, select the winners for the drawing at issue from eligible non-suspect entries received for the drawing at issue prior to the event that required such termination. CAUTION: Any attempt to deliberately damage the website or undermine the legitimate operation of this Sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek any and all remedies available from any such person(s) responsible for the attempt to the fullest extent permitted by law.

7. Arbitration: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the entrant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than entrantâs actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

8. Choice of Law: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of New York, USA.

9. Winnersâ Names: For a list of winners (available after 8 September 2018), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by 8 September 2018 to: 2018 London Games Sweepstakes Winners, NFL International Ltd, 8th floor, 30 Panton Street, London, SW1Y 4AJ.

10. Sponsor: NFL International Ltd, 8th floor, 30 Panton Street, London, SW1Y 4AJ.