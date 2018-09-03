Derek Carr: Khalil Mack trade not what anyone wanted

As Raider Nation continues to try to make sense out of the team's decision to part ways with All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack, Oakland's players are trying to stay focused on the upcoming season.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Derek Carr talked about the impact Mack's trade has had on him.

"It's not what anybody wanted," Carr said about the trade. "I think that's clear. But, it is what it is. It's probably the business ... it's one of those sucky things that happen. The hardest part for me, obviously, you lose a good football player, but he's my brother, man. That's one of my best friends, so I think the hardest part is I don't get to see one of my best friends every day."

It's clear the trade and Mack's subsequent signing of a six-year, $141 million contract with the Bears has shaken the Raiders with a week to go before the team's Sept. 10 opener against the Los Angeles Rams. It's a far from ideal situation, but cutting ties to Mack was something coach Jon Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie felt was necessary once they were convinced his holdout would stretch into the regular season and they could land a king's ransom in return. As McKenzie noted, trading Mack wasn't part of the Raiders' plan for the 2018 season.

Still, how will the Raiders respond? With a first-year head coach directing a new-look defensive unit that has been depleted of its biggest star, will the Raiders challenge for the AFC West title or be a 2018 afterthought with an eye focused on the future?

Whatever the case might be, the Raiders will need to quickly digest and move on from one of the most shocking trades of all-time.