Podcast: 2018 season superlatives FROM LONDON

A boat filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- detail their first day in London (1:20)! While floating down the River Thames, the heroes discuss the Raiders' most recent moves, including the blockbuster Khalil Mack trade (4:25), Martavis Bryant's release (15:00) new backup QB AJ McCarron (17:30). The heroes then converse about Jerick McKinnon's season-ending injury (18:50), Nick Foles starting against the Falcons (21:00), noteworthy players who were cut (23:20) and finally, season superlatives (32:30).

