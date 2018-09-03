Buccaneers claim 'Hard Knocks' notable Carl Nassib

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are investing in former Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib.

A day after the Browns cut Nassib after he posted a preseason of diminishing returns, the Bucs claimed the "Hard Knocks" notable off waivers Monday as a reserve for their revamped front seven on defense.

Nassib had a relatively quiet two-plus seasons in Cleveland before he became a more recognized name outside of Cleveland thanks to Hard Knocks documenting the financial advice he gave his teammates during training camp. His mic'd-up sessions on the show also included a dash of international conspiracy theory.

Nassib spent most of the preseason working out and playing with the Browns' second unit on defense. The former third-round pick should inherit the same role with defensive coordinator Mike Smith's twos in Tampa.

The 53-man roster cut deadline was unkind to the Hard Knocks notables: The Browns waived defensive end Nate Orchard, tight end Devon Cajuste and quarterback Brogan Roback. Hopefully, Nassib's addition to the Bucs will pay off.