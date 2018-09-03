Paxton Lynch clears waivers; workouts next for QB

Paxton Lynch is officially a free agent.

The former first-round draft pick, who was waived by the Denver Broncos on Sunday after the team claimed Kevin Hogan, cleared waivers on Monday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Despite his two-plus seasons of struggles in Denver, the quarterback should generate some interest on the open market. He's expected to get a chance to workout for some teams in the weeks ahead, Rapoport reported.

The first of those teams? The Buffalo Bills. Rapoport reports Lynch will visit Western New York on Tuesday for a workout. The Bills announced Monday that Nathan Peterman will open the season as the starter with rookie Josh Allen as the backup.

There are teams who could still be in the backup quarterback market with their season openers fast approaching, but will Lynch get a second chance? He struggled mightily in the preseason, losing his job backing up Case Keenum to second-year signal-caller Chad Kelly while getting booed in front of the Mile High faithful.

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will be among those rooting for Lynch to succeed.

"Obviously, he just didn't do the job," Sanders said about Lynch in an interview with NFL.com's Nick Shook. "I was rooting for the guy. He's got all the intangibles in the world. Six-foot-6, 6-foot-7, big arm, can scramble, can run. I just think that for Paxton, he's just got to keep honing in on his mental skills, his study skills, how to go about playing the quarterback position, knowing your reads and checkdowns and also playing with a sense of confidence that runs through the offense, spreads through like a wildfire throughout the offense."