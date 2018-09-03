Jets officially name Sam Darnold starting QB

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles took less than a week to provide official word on what NFL Network Insider Ian Rapport previously reported.

Rookie Sam Darnold is the Jets' starting quarterback for Week 1, Bowles announced Monday.

The move to Darnold doesn't surprise when considering his performances in preseason action, which were good enough for the Jets to trade quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Darnold, the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, has done nothing but impress since arriving with the Jets, displaying poise in the pocket and possessing an ability to spread the ball around while going through his reads.

Darnold started two preseason games, including what many regard the all-important third contest, and finished the slate completing 29 of 45 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. His 83.94 preseason passer rating was second on the team behind Bridgewater.

With Darnold starting, last year's starter Josh McCown will be the primary backup when the Jets square off against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.