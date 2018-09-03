Injuries: Andrew Luck (foot) returns to practice field

Stand down from panic mode, Colts fans. Andrew Luck (foot) is back in practice.

The quarterback returned to action Monday, according to the team's official website.

Luck sat out of practice a week ago due to the injury, but coach Frank Reich quelled concerns by saying if the Colts had a regular-season game, the quarterback would play. There was still some understandable hand-wringing over the oft-injured quarterback's status as Week 1 arrives, considering he didn't play at all last season, and the fact it's the franchise quarterback.

That can be set aside now, thanks to Indianapolis' cautious approach and a week of breathing room. All signs point to Luck returning to lead his men Sunday.

Elsewhere in injury news:

1. Giants tight end Evan Engram (concussion) did individual drills while wearing a no-contact jersey during practice Monday, per Newsday's Tom Rock.

2. Browns receiver Josh Gordon returned to practice Monday, per The Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot.