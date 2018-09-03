Lions extend DB Quandre Diggs, sign Marquis Flowers

The Detroit Lions had a busy start to the morning hours of Labor Day.

The Lions and defensive back Quandre Diggs agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension worth $20.4 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the transaction.

Diggs entered the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $1.9 million, but his versatility to play cornerback and safety proved its worth.

Since entering the league in 2015 as a sixth-round pick out of Texas, Diggs has appeared in 44 games with 19 starts. He solidified his position on the roster in 2017 by starting a career-high 11 games, which included making the switch from nickel cornerback to strong safety in December. With the expanded role last year, Diggs produced a career-high 55 tackles, a sack, three interceptions and nine passes defensed.

The extension signals the Lions' trust that Diggs can continue the production to help turn around a pass defense that finished the 2017 season ranked 27th in the league.

Meanwhile, the Lions also made another move Monday morning designed to bolster defense and special teams.

The Lions signed former New England Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers, Rapoport reported. The move reunites Flowers with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who previously served as the Patriots' defensive coordinator.