Kicker Dan Bailey working out for New York Jets

Dan Bailey's illustrious career with the Dallas Cowboys is over, but that doesn't mean his NFL days are finished.

The New York Jets are working out Bailey, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Bailey was released by the Cowboys on Saturday after seven seasons with the team in which he became the franchise's all-time leader in field goals made with 186. He's currently the second most-accurate kicker in NFL history, making 88.2 percent of his attempts.

Eye-widening numbers aside, Bailey struggled in his final season in Dallas due in part to a groin injury, making 15 of 20 attempts for a career-low 75 percent success rate. The Cowboys deemed him expendable at age 30 as a result.

The Jets just resolved a preseason kicking battle of their own between kicker Taylor Bertolet and Jason Myers, with the latter emerging victorious. New York is wise in kicking the tires on Bailey, a superior kicker than either of the aforementioned when healthy and back to his usual form.