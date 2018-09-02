Injuries: Broncos place Su'a Cravens (knee) on IR

Su'a Cravens' return to regular season action has been put on hold.

The Broncos safety has been placed on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Cravens missed the first three preseason games with the knee injury, but returned to play in Denver's preseason finale. His knee has since worsened and required a procedure, which will force him to miss at least the first eight weeks of the season.

Denver could bring Cravens back from IR after eight weeks, if he ends up recovering in time to play. The safety missed all of 2017 after seriously considering walking away from football for good.

Elsewhere in injury news:

1. Panthers right tackle Daryl Williams (knee) returned to practice Sunday in what is somewhat of a medical marvel. Williams dislocated his right patella and tore his MCL on July 28, a combination of injuries that seemed to have him headed for the PUP list. Williams has instead made it back in time to practice before Week 1.

His playing status is still up in the air, though, as the Panthers prefer to be cautious.

"It's good, but we'll see. We have a full week to see where everybody is," coach Ron Rivera said, per the team's official site. "We've come to no conclusions, no decisions on anything."

For all of the good vibes from Williams, the Panthers' other side of the line produced some discouraging news when the team placed left tackle Matt Kalil (knee) on injured reserve. Kalil played in the team's first two preseason games but has dealt with prolonged soreness, consulting with Dr. James Andrews and undergoing an arthroscopic procedure.

Kalil is eligible to return after Week 8 if healthy. Taylor Moton will continue to play in his place.

2. Rookie second-round selection Tyquan Lewis (toe) has been placed on IR by the Colts. The team announced the move Sunday.

3. Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (knee) has been placed on injured reserve in an expected move that preserves his chance of returning for the second half of the season if healthy.