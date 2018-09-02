Giants waiving former third-round pick Davis Webb

Davis Webb's time on the Giants' roster is over -- for now, at least.

The Giants are waiving the quarterback in favor of backups Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan first reported the news.

Webb's departure, even if temporary, is a surprise. New York spent a third-round pick on Webb in the 2017 draft and stashed him behind longtime starter Eli Manning for Webb's entire rookie season. The thought was Webb was in line to eventually succeed Manning, though the proof wasn't exactly in the pudding through one season and an additional preseason, despite Webb's strong arm.

New York will likely hope Webb clears waivers before making it to the Giants' practice squad, but it remains a surprise, especially after Giants GM Dave Gettleman elected to pass on taking a quarterback at No. 2 in the 2018 draft. New York instead selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

Webb's release leaves the future of the quarterback position uncertain, and stakes the backup plan to Tanney, who gained notoriety as a trick-shot specialist on YouTube before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, and Lauletta, a rookie out of Richmond.