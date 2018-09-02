Broncos waive former first-round pick Paxton Lynch

The Paxton Lynch experiment in Denver has reached an end.

The Broncos informed Lynch they are releasing him, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The team later announced the news.

The move comes a day after Lynch survived the initial roster cuts to make the initial 53-man roster and on the heels of the Broncos claiming quarterback Kevin Hogan off waivers from the Washington Redskins.

"Vance [Joseph] and I met with Paxton this morning and informed him that it's best for everyone to make this move," Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway said in a statement. âWe appreciate all of Paxton's hard work as a Bronco, and we wish him well in the future."

Lynch's precarious time in Denver began ticking away in August when he was demoted as Case Keenum's primary backup in favor of Chad Kelly.

The Broncos used a first-round pick on Lynch in 2016, but he failed to seize control of the starting job or impress with playing time over the past two seasons.

In five appearances with four starts, Lynch totaled a 1-3 record and completed 79 of 128 passes for 792 yards and four touchdowns against four interceptions. He was sacked 18 times and fumbled four times, losing two.