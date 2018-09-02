Ex-Patriots running back Mike Gillislee to visit Saints

Running back Mike Gillislee might not have to wait long to find a home less than 24 hours after being released by the New England Patriots.

The New Orleans Saints are hosting Gillislee for a Sunday morning visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

New England released Gillislee as a vested veteran, meaning he is not subject to the waiver process and can sign with another team as a free agent.

Meanwhile, the Saints bringing in another running back would make sense when considering the team parted ways with Jonathan Williams as part of the roster moves to establish the initial 53-man roster.

With Williams gone and Mark Ingram serving a four-game suspension to start the regular season, the Saints are down to two running backs with Alvin Kamara and rookie Boston Scott on the current roster. The Saints also carried two fullbacks with Zach Line and Trey Edmunds, who transitioned from running back during training camp.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Gillislee lost a position battle with Jeremy Hill in New England leading to his release. On his career, Gillislee has played for the Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, totaling 1,248 yards and 16 touchdowns on 258 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.