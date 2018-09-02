Ex-Patriots RB Mike Gillislee to sign with Saints

Running back Mike Gillislee didn't have to wait long to find a new team after the New England Patriots released him Saturday.

After a Sunday morning visit with the New Orleans Saints, the Saints are set to sign Gillislee to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed.

New England released Gillislee as a vested veteran, meaning he was not subject to the waiver process and could sign immediately with another team as a free agent.

Meanwhile, the Saints bringing in another running back made sense when considering the team parted ways with Jonathan Williams as part of the roster moves to establish the initial 53-man roster.

With Williams gone and Mark Ingram serving a four-game suspension to start the regular season, the Saints were down to two running backs with Alvin Kamara and rookie Boston Scott on the current roster before Gillislee's signing. The Saints also carried two fullbacks with Zach Line and Trey Edmunds, who transitioned from running back during training camp.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Gillislee lost a position battle with Jeremy Hill in New England, leading to his release. On his career, Gillislee has played for the Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, totaling 1,248 yards and 16 touchdowns on 258 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.