Niners 'nervous' after Jerick McKinnon injures knee

An offseason hampered by injuries struck again for the San Francisco 49ers.

Starting running back Jerick McKinnon suffered what appears to be a concerning injury on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

"Something with a knee, we'll find out later. We're nervous about it, that's for sure," coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Nick Wgoner of ESPN.

McKinnon will undergo an MRI.

More information will be provided as it's updated.

Depending on the severity of the injury, it could be a big blow to the 49ers' offense. McKinnon was expected to play a large role in his first season under Shanahan. McKinnon is the type of dual-threat pass-catching back with between-the-tackles ability that thrives in Shanahan's system.

Alas, injuries have already curtailed his availability. The 26-year-old was just coming back from a muscle strain in his calf. Now an apparently new injury struck.

The 49ers backfield is also dealing with an injury to Matt Breida (shoulder). With McKinnon's injury coming so close to the start of the regular season, unless it were a minor scare, we'd expect him to miss time.

The injuries, along with the releases of RBs Jeremy McNichols, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Joe Williams, put veteran Alfred Morris on track to play a big role early in the season.