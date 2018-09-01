Steelers release veteran backup QB Landry Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a youth movement at the backup quarterback position behind starter Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers on Saturday announced the roster moves to establish the initial 53-man roster, and veteran backup signal-caller Landry Jones was among the cuts.

With Jones no longer on the roster, the Steelers are counting on second-year pro Josh Dobbs and rookie Mason Rudolph, the team's third-round pick.

Pittsburgh is taking a calculated gamble by leaning on youth over experience, as Jones was a capable fill whenever Roethlisberger missed time. Since joining the Steelers in 2013 as a fourth-round pick, Jones has appeared in 19 games with five starts, going 3-2 when thrust in a starting role. He finished his time in Pittsburgh passing for 1,310 yards and eight touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The Steelers are likely to rely on Dobbs as Roethlisberger's primary backup as Rudolph continues to develop in his rookie season.