Tennessee Titans activate Jack Conklin off PUP list

The Tennessee Titans officially made moves to establish the initial 53-man roster and the announcement carried good news.

Right tackle Jack Conklin, who spent training camp on the physically unable to perform list, was activated Saturday and is officially on the active roster.

Conklin, the Titans' first-round pick in 2016, suffered a torn ACL during the playoffs this past January. His recovery process might have kept him away from preseason action, but Conklin appears on track to be available when the games matter in the win-loss column.

A mainstay on the Titans' offensive line, the 6-6, 308-pound Conklin has started every regular-season game over the past two seasons.

In additional Titans roster news, rookie quarterback (a sixth-round pick in this past draft) was released.

The Titans open the regular season on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 9.