Panthers' Obada is first Pathway player to make roster

The NFL's International Player Pathway program has its first member of a final roster.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Efe Obada was informed Saturday that he survived cut-down day to make the 53-man team, according to the team's official site.

Obada's accomplishment is unprecedented on two fronts: He's the program's first practice squad addition to ascend to the final 53, and his inclusion means Carolina is keeping 10 defensive linemen on its roster for the first time under coach Ron Rivera. Obada is one of six defensive ends on the roster, which will not include 2017 third-round pick Daeshon Hall.

This isn't Obada's first attempt with an NFL team. He signed as a free agent with the Cowboys in 2015 after a football background of just five games with an amateur team in London but was cut at the end of the preseason, later joining their practice squad. He also spent time with the Chiefs and Falcons, but never made a roster until now.

Eight players were added to NFL teams via an additional roster spot allowed for the program in June.