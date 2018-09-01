Report: Giants releasing Mark Herzlich after 7 seasons

Mark Herzlich has roamed as a linebacker for the Giants since 2011. That journey is now over.

New York is releasing the 31-year-old veteran after seven years of service in the Big Apple, per multiple sources.

The undrafted Herzlich appeared in 88 games for the Giants and was celebrated in 2009 after beating Ewing's sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. He missed all of last season after landing on injured reserve with a stinger suffered in training camp.

Herzlich's journey stands out in New York -- and across the NFL landscape -- for the kind of leader he was and the battle he overcame to maintain a pro football career.

At 31, there's still a chance he can emerge elsewhere to help a team on Sundays.