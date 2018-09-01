Rico Gathers set to make Cowboys despite arrest

Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession by police in Frisco, Texas, on Friday.

Police reported they arrested Gathers at 10:52 p.m. CT after allegedly finding him in possession of two ounces of marijuana. Gathers was transported to Frisco Jail and held until posting bond at 10:05 a.m. CT, police said.

Despite the arrest Gathers is expected to make the Cowboys' 53-man roster after playing on the team's practice squad last year, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. NFL teams must finalize their rosters for the upcoming season at 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

"Rico was arrested last night and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana," his attorneys said in a statement to NFL.com. "He would like to express his gratitude and respect to the Frisco PD for their professionalism.

"Rico sincerely apologizes to his teammates and the Cowboys organization for any distraction his arrest may cause as the team prepares to start the season. To this end, we will have no further comment while the matter is pending."

Gathers entered the Cowboys' preseason finale against the Houston Texans on the roster bubble. He's battling tight ends Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz for a spot on the team.