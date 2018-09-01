Rico Gathers arrested on marijuana possession charge

Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession by police in Frisco, Texas, on Friday.

Police reported they arrested Gathers at 10:52 p.m. CT after allegedly finding him in possession of two ounces of marijuana. Gathers was transported to Frisco Jail and held until posting bond at 10:05 a.m. CT, police said.

Gathers is trying to make the Cowboys' 53-man roster after playing on the team's practice squad last year. NFL teams must finalize their rosters for the upcoming season at 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Gathers entered the Cowboys' preseason finale against the Houston Texans on the roster bubble. He's battling tight ends Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz for a spot on the team.