Chargers to waive Roberto Aguayo; Sturgis wins battle

Roberto Aguayo is back on the open market.

The Los Angeles Chargers waived the journeyman kicker Saturday, ESPN's Field Yates reported, signaling that Caleb Sturgis has won the kicker battle in Carson.

Aguayo, the infamous 2016 second-round pick of the Buccaneers, was perfect in the preseason -- 3-for-3 on field goals, 6-for-6 on extra points -- and kicked the game-winning field goal in L.A.'s final exhibition.

Sturgis, a sixth-year kicker formerly of the Dolphins and Eagles, went 2 for 3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points. Sturgis missed a 41-yard field goal in the Bolts' first preseason game.

Aguayo's release despite his stellar preseason is another setback for the already embattled kicker. Aguayo struggled mightily under the weight of second-round expectations in his first campaign with the Bucs and lost a preseason battle to Nick Folk last season. Aguayo spent the rest of the year briefly on the Bears roster and on the Panthers' practice squad.

"I feel like I've done great. When I've had opportunities, I've done well," Aguayo told reporters Thursday night. "I'm really proud of myself from where I've come since last year. It's been a long road and a long journey. With this preseason, I've put it on the plate and showed what I'm capable of."