NFL reacts to Khalil Mack trade: 'No (expletive) way'

The football world woke up to the news Saturday morning that the Oakland Raiders were trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.

Mack's exodus shocked, pleased and angered many around the league. As former Raiders teammate Bruce Irvin summed up Saturday, "No f----- way."

What a shock. Now move on and win.. time to beat the Rams!! Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 1, 2018

K Mack to the Bears & a new deal otw? sheesh Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 1, 2018

For real though, always looked forward to our matchups. Will miss the twice yearly competition @52Mack_ and wish you the best in Chicago! Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) September 1, 2018

@52Mack_ Congrats fam its bout to get to crazy Cre'Von LeBlanc (@Strap_Ent) September 1, 2018