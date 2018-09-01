Around the NFL  

 

 

NFL reacts to Khalil Mack trade: 'No (expletive) way'

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
The football world woke up to the news Saturday morning that the Oakland Raiders were trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.

Mack's exodus shocked, pleased and angered many around the league. As former Raiders teammate Bruce Irvin summed up Saturday, "No f----- way."

