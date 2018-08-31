Eagles' Alshon Jeffery off PUP after passing physical

The Philadelphia Eagles' banged up wide receiver corps is growing healthier with the start of the season less than a week away.

Alshon Jeffery came off the physically unable to perform list Friday after passing his physical coming off a shoulder injury. The move was expected -- Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters after the team's win over the New York Jets on Thursday that Jeffery would be coming off PUP.

The dynamic playmaker's pending return is a positive development for an Eagles passing game that was a shadow of itself this preseason with injuries hampering Jeffery and Nelson Agholor in the Nick Foles-led offense.

Still, don't expect to see Jeffery on the field Thursday in the Eagles' regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week, Jeffery will sit out Week 1, and he could miss additional time. Pederson classified Jeffery's status as day to day.

By staying off PUP, the Eagles can keep Jeffery on the 53-man roster and not be forced to keep him on the sideline until midseason.

With Carson Wentz's availability for the start of the season undecided, the Eagles can feel good knowing their top receiver is moving closer to a return. Still, expect to see a good helping of targets for Mike Wallace and Shelton Gibson from Foles -- or Wentz if he's medically cleared -- in Week 1.