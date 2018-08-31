Podcast: Around the NFC in 48 minutes

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling -- react to this being the final podcast before their big trip to London (:35)! The heroes then go "Around the NFC in 48 Minutes" (5:00) and discuss the Cardinals' rebuild (13:00), if the Saints have a weakness (21:50), Marc's newest list of banned words (37:30), is the Vikings' hype a mirage (43:10) and are the Eagles' injuries too much to overcome (55:45)? Plus, the Ravens finished 5-0 in the Preseason (1:08:30)!