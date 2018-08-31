NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Donald's contract extension

A month ago, the Rams signed their All-Pro RB Todd Gurley to a record-breaking contract extension. The team has paid a slew of veterans and newcomers this offseason. On Friday morning, they signed the crown jewel of their defense -- reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. The Rams and the 27-year-old DE agreed to a six-year, $135 million extension.
#PaidTheMan pic.twitter.com/uCRaQF3OQgâ Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 31, 2018
Speculation over Donald's future with the team has been the big story of the offseason. So, once the four-time Pro Bowler signed, Twitter went nuts. From Jared Goff to Jalen Ramsey, see what players had to say about Donald's colossal contract extension.
Live look at AD getting ready for his flight back to LA. pic.twitter.com/AhNDQEKlxfâ Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) August 31, 2018
Rams P Johnny Hekker
LETS GO! https://t.co/5mplYC9raPâ Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) August 31, 2018
Rams QB Jared Goff
That #FridayFeeling ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/Yn56kI2xrSâ Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 31, 2018
L.A. Rams
Six-Year Deal, $135M, $87M Guaranteedâ Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) August 31, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ Highest-Paid Defender in History ï¿½ï¿½
Aaron Donald getting the ï¿½ï¿½ like...
ï¿½ï¿½ Congrats, @AaronDonald97 ï¿½ï¿½#H2P ï¿½ï¿½ #LockTheGates pic.twitter.com/uQkdvUbyAf
Pitt Football
@AaronDonald97 mind if I uh... partake in that signing bonus???? No? I ain think soï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ congrattttssssss HALLELUJAHâ cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 31, 2018
Saints DE Cam Jordan
ADDDDDDDDDDDDD!!!!! Big money !!!!!! He deserve every penny ! MONSTER !!!â kwebb (@kayvonwebster) August 31, 2018
Texans CB Kayvon Webster
Getting that QB money!!!! Ooooooohhhhhhh weeeeeeeeee!!! https://t.co/Y9UJti2g6râ Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) August 31, 2018
Former NFL RB Maurice Jones-Drew
Love seeing guys getting paid for their worth! Congrats to @AaronDonald97â Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 31, 2018
Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey
If anyone deserves it, itâs AD!! Generational player. One of the hardest working guys Iâve played with. https://t.co/mU8IMG1Hteâ Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) August 31, 2018
Eagles DE Chris Long