NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Donald's contract extension

A month ago, the Rams signed their All-Pro RB Todd Gurley to a record-breaking contract extension. The team has paid a slew of veterans and newcomers this offseason. On Friday morning, they signed the crown jewel of their defense -- reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. The Rams and the 27-year-old DE agreed to a six-year, $135 million extension.

Speculation over Donald's future with the team has been the big story of the offseason. So, once the four-time Pro Bowler signed, Twitter went nuts. From Jared Goff to Jalen Ramsey, see what players had to say about Donald's colossal contract extension.

Live look at AD getting ready for his flight back to LA. pic.twitter.com/AhNDQEKlxf â Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) August 31, 2018

Rams P Johnny Hekker

Rams QB Jared Goff

L.A. Rams

Pitt Football

@AaronDonald97 mind if I uh... partake in that signing bonus???? No? I ain think soï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ congrattttssssss HALLELUJAH â cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 31, 2018

Saints DE Cam Jordan

ADDDDDDDDDDDDD!!!!! Big money !!!!!! He deserve every penny ! MONSTER !!! â kwebb (@kayvonwebster) August 31, 2018

Texans CB Kayvon Webster

Getting that QB money!!!! Ooooooohhhhhhh weeeeeeeeee!!! https://t.co/Y9UJti2g6r â Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) August 31, 2018

Former NFL RB Maurice Jones-Drew

Love seeing guys getting paid for their worth! Congrats to @AaronDonald97 â Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 31, 2018

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey

If anyone deserves it, itâs AD!! Generational player. One of the hardest working guys Iâve played with. https://t.co/mU8IMG1Hte â Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) August 31, 2018

Eagles DE Chris Long