NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Donald's contract extension

  • By Ralph Warner
A month ago, the Rams signed their All-Pro RB Todd Gurley to a record-breaking contract extension. The team has paid a slew of veterans and newcomers this offseason. On Friday morning, they signed the crown jewel of their defense -- reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. The Rams and the 27-year-old DE agreed to a six-year, $135 million extension.

Speculation over Donald's future with the team has been the big story of the offseason. So, once the four-time Pro Bowler signed, Twitter went nuts. From Jared Goff to Jalen Ramsey, see what players had to say about Donald's colossal contract extension.

Rams P Johnny Hekker

Rams QB Jared Goff

L.A. Rams

Pitt Football

Saints DE Cam Jordan

Texans CB Kayvon Webster

Former NFL RB Maurice Jones-Drew

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey

Eagles DE Chris Long

