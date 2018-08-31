Titans rookie Landry (ankle sprain) could miss opener

The Tennessee Titans could be without their prized rookie linebacker for the season opener.

Second-round linebacker Harold Landry was diagnosed with a mid-to-high ankle sprain, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, after the rookie received a second opinion for specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. Landry suffered the initial injury during Tennessee's third preseason game last Saturday.

Landry's status for Tennessee's Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins is uncertain.

The first-year linebacker has impressed this offseason alongside veteran outside linebackers Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo. Morgan (knee) is not expected to play Week 1, while Orakpo just returned to practice this week after sitting out most of training camp with a shoulder ailment.

Tennessee traded up to select Landry with the 41st overall selection of the 2018 draft. Pro Football Focus graded Landry through three preseason games as the top edge defender from the 2018 rookie class.