Cuts roundup: Titans part ways with QB Luke Falk

The Braxton Miller experiment is over in Houston.

The Houston Texans waived the wideout Friday, noting that the team attempted to shop Miller but found no takers.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle first reported the news.

Houston selected the former Ohio State quarterback-turned-receiver in the third round of the 2016 draft. Miller struggled to make the transition to receiver and dealt with a series of injuries that curtailed any progress.

In two seasons in Houston, Miller corralled just 34 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Earlier this month, coach Bill O'Brien spoke optimistically of Miller.

"Braxton's done some good things," O'Brien said, via the Chronicle. "I think the thing with Braxton is always going to be health, staying healthy. It's going to be what does he do for us on special teams, but he's made a lot of improvements at receiver and it's a real battle at that position."

Alas, health factors and struggles to make an impact on the field led the Texans to move on.

Miller still owns enticing athleticism, and his pre-draft pedigree should lead to another team giving him a shot to live up to his potential if he can remain healthy.

Here are the other transactions worth monitoring:

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars released second-year defensive end Carroll Phillips, Rapoport reported.

2. The Arizona Cardinals placed veteran linebacker Arthur Moats on injured reserve, Rapoport added. Moats sprained his MCL in Arizona's third preseason game.

3. The San Francisco 49ers waived running back Joe Williams, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The team is also cutting offensive guard Jonathan Cooper, a former first-round pick who has struggled with injuries, Rapoport reported.

4. The Baltimore Ravens waived wide receiver Breshad Perriman. They also placed cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste on injured reserve after he suffered a broken arm in the preseason finale. Rapoport previously reported there was hope he could have returned later in the season.

5. The Dallas Cowboys are cutting defensive end Kony Ealy, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Ealy has failed to live up to the potential he displayed during his standout performance for the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

6. The Cleveland Browns released tight end Devon Cajuste, linebacker Nate Orchard and wide receiver Jeff Janis. The team traded offensive lineman Shon Coleman to the 49ers for a 2019 seventh-round pick.

7. The New Orleans Saints released wide receiver Brandon Tate. The team released wide receiver Michael Floyd as part of the roster trimming to establish the initial 53-man roster. With the Saints' acquisition of Teddy Bridgewater this week, the team released quarterback Tom Savage.

8. The Philadelphia Eagles waived embattled former second-round quarterback Christian Hackenberg, quarterback Joe Callahan, running back Donnel Pumphrey, running back Matt Jones. Philly also released wide receivers Kamar Aiken and Markus Wheaton and defensive end Steven Means.

9. In addition to Braxton Miller, the Houston Texans cut veteran Shane Lechler and quarterback Joe Webb and waived wide receiver Quan Bray, guard David Quessenberry and kicker Nick Rose.

10. The Carolina Panthers released veteran running back Kenjon Barner. The Panthers are acquiring offensive tackle Corey Robinson via a trade from the Detroit Lions. Robinson gives the Panthers much-needed depth on the O-line.

11. The Miami Dolphins kept quarterbacks Brock Osweiler and David Fales on the final 53-man roster. The team released former starting corner Tony Lippett, Rapoport reported. Miami also traded defensive back Jordan Lucas to the Kansas City Chiefs for a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, the team announced.

12. The Buffalo Bills are parting ways with wide receiver Corey Coleman, Rapoport reports. Coleman was traded to Buffalo from Cleveland last month.

13. The Chicago Bears released defensive back Doran Grant, a former fourth-round pick, and linebacker John Timu, Rapoport reported.

14. The Denver Broncos are waiving linebacker Zaire Anderson, a source told NFL.com's Herbie Teope.

15. The Minnesota Vikings are waiving wide receiver Chad Beebe, Pelissero reported.

16. The Detroit Lions waived quarterback Jake Rudock, meaning Matt Cassel will be the team's backup signal-caller this season. The Lions also are releasing cornerback DeShawn Shead, a source told Rapoport. He had been battling back from an injury.

17. The New England Patriots are cutting cornerback Cyrus Jones, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. The team is also placing rookie wide receiver Braxton Berrios on injured reserve because of an undisclosed injury, Rapoport reported. Quarterback Danny Etling also was cut, Pelissero reported.

18. The Tennessee Titans cut quarterback Luke Falk, wide receiver Deontay Burnett and offensive lineman Nico Falah.

19. The Cincinnati Bengals cut veteran defensive end Michael Johnson and placed quarterback Matt Barkley on injured reserve. They also waived tight end Moritz Bohringer.

20. The Indianapolis Colts released defensive end John Simon, running back Branden Oliver, tackle Austin Howard and wide receiver Cobi Hamilton.

21. The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran quarterback Landry Jones before the cutoff deadline.

22. The Los Angeles Chargers released former Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo.

23. The Seattle Seahawks are taking pass rusher Dion Jordan off of the PUP list and placing him on the active roster, Rapoport reported.

24. The Kansas City Chiefs released cornerback David Amerson and linebacker Frank Zombo.