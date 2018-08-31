Raiders looking to move 2015 draft pick Mario Edwards

Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Mario Edwards could have a new home in 2018.

The Raiders are shopping Edwards for a potential trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Edwards originally joined Oakland in 2015 as a second-round pick out of Florida State, but the Raiders haven't received a return on their investment for a player selected as the 35th overall pick of the draft.

Edwards landed on injured reserve late in his rookie season, and then missed most of the 2016 season on injured reserve with a hip injury. He returned in 2017 and started 14 games, totaling 3.5 sacks, but saw extended action Thursday night in the Raiders' preseason finale, which is often reserved for players battling for final roster spots.

In three seasons, Edwards totaled just 5.5 sacks.