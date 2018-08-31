Report: Eagles cut quarterback Christian Hackenberg

A third team has given up on the Christian Hackenberg experience.

The Philadelphia Eagles released the embattled former second-round quarterback, Matt Lomabardo of The Star-Ledger reported Friday, one day after his lone preseason game with the club.

Hackenberg was wholly ineffective against the New York Jets, his former team, on Thursday night. The quarterback finished 7 of 16 for 69 yards, two interceptions and two sacks in seven drives. Hackenberg led the Eagles in rushing with 66 yards on five carries.

Hackenberg was unemployed for nearly two months before signing with Philly three weeks ago. After two disappointing seasons in the Big Apple, the Jets shipped Hackenberg to Oakland for a conditional seventh-round pick. The Raiders waived him within three weeks.

Hackenberg has still never taken an NFL regular-season snap.