Can't Hack it: Eagles cut QB Christian Hackenberg

A third team has given up on the Christian Hackenberg experience.

The Philadelphia Eagles waived the embattled former second-round quarterback, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Friday, one day after his lone preseason game with the club. Matt Lombardo of The Star-Ledger first reported the news.

Pelissero added that fellow backup quarterback Joe Callahan was also waived. Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld will make up Philadelphia's QB room.

Hackenberg was wholly ineffective against the New York Jets, his former team, on Thursday night. The quarterback finished 7 of 16 for 69 yards, two interceptions and two sacks in seven drives. Hackenberg led the Eagles in rushing with 66 yards on five carries.

Hackenberg was unemployed for nearly two months before signing with Philly three weeks ago. After two disappointing seasons in the Big Apple, the Jets shipped Hackenberg to Oakland for a conditional seventh-round pick. The Raiders waived him within three weeks.

Hackenberg has still never taken an NFL regular-season snap.