Cardinals keeping backup QB Mike Glennon on roster

A nasty wave of cuts will send too many players to the breadline this weekend, but Arizona's quarterback room is safe, for now.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Cardinals plan to keep all three of their signal-callers heading into Week 1. No surprise on veteran Sam Bradford or first-rounder Josh Rosen, but the move comes as a sigh of relief for journeyman Mike Glennon.

As a handful of teams decide whether to keep two or three arms -- most prefer a pair of passers -- holding onto Glennon makes an ounce of sense for Arizona.

Bradford is a talented but oft-injured veteran who will roll into the season as Arizona's presumptive starter. Rosen looked the part all preseason, but spent too many plays on the run behind a suspect offensive line. It's possible Glennon, 28, gets bounced weeks into the campaign, but he's viewed today as a necessary dose of depth at the most important position around.

After flaming out with the Bears, though, Glennon's presence in games that matter would loom as a sure sign the season is doomed for the Cardinals. In a perfect world, he'll never take a snap.