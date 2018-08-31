DDFP: NFC playoff predictions & Ken Rodgers of 'Hard Knocks'

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti to give their 2018 NFC playoff predictions. But first, Ken Rodgers of HBO's Hard Knocks Skypes in to talk about this latest season of the show following the Cleveland Browns (3:19). Next, Shek makes the claim that the New York Jets have been lucky because a few star players slid to them in the draft such as Sam Darnold, Leonard Williams and Jamal Adams (53:50). Finally the guys get to ranking the NFC by division, ultimately giving their final six teams that reach the playoffs (57:00).

Listen to the podcast below: