Former Eagles TE Brent Celek retiring after 11 seasons

Veteran tight end Brent Celek has informed the Philadelphia Eagles he is retiring and will release a farewell statement on the team's website Friday morning.

Celek, the Eagles' longest-tenured player, was released in March, a little more than a month after playing in Philly's Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

Drafted in the fifth round out of Cincinnati in 2007, Celek missed only one game during his 11-year career, catching 398 passes for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns. He attracted interest from other teams after his release but decided against continuing his career.

"In the end, I just couldn't fathom putting on another uniform," Celek told NFL.com. "I had a perfect ending, and it was time."