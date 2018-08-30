Injury roundup: Alshon Jeffery to be taken off PUP

Alshon Jeffery's shoulder injury likely will keep him sidelined at the start of the season, but it appears he's looking good to be back sooner rather than later.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters after Thursday's 10-9 victory over the New York Jets that the team is planning to take Jeffery off the PUP list on Friday. Pederson classified Jeffery's status as day to day.

By staying off PUP, the Eagles will keep Jeffery on the 53-man roster and not be forced to keep him on the sideline until midseason.

It's a positive development for the Eagles even if it was anticipated. Still, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, Jeffery unlikely will be healthy enough to play next week in the Eagles' season opener.

Here are some other injuries we're tracking on the final day of the 2018 NFL preseason:

1. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Matt Barkley suffered a left knee injury after taking a low hit during Thursday's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. He left for the locker room and did not return. Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay was flagged for roughing the passer on the Barkley hit.

In addition, Bengals fullback Cethan Carter suffered a shoulder injury and didn't return.

2. Carolina Panthers running back Elijah Hood left against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a knee injury.

3. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Rashawn Scott was carted off in the first half after suffering an ankle injury against the Atlanta Falcons.

4. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptsiste left against the Washington Redskins to be evaluated for an injury to his right forearm.

5. New England Patriots offensive tackle Ulrick John left against the New York Giants to be evaluated for a foot injury.

6. Minnesota Vikings linebacker Kentrell Brothers (concussion) and defensive back Horace Richardson (hamstring) each left early against the Tennessee Titans as did defensive back Craig James (hamstring). Running back Roc Thomas suffered an ankle injury in the first half and also left early.

7. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud suffered a knee injury against the Chicago Bears.