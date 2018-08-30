Injuries we're tracking from Thursday's contests

Here are the injuries we're tracking on Thursday in Week 4 of the 2018 NFL preseason:

1. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Matt Barkley suffered a left knee injury after taking a low hit during Thursday's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. He left for the locker room and will not return to the game, the Bengals announced.

Television cameras captured a team trainer examining Barkley's leg on the sideline after taking the hit. Jeff Driskel replaced Barkley at quarterback.

Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay was flagged for roughing the passer on the Barkley hit.

In addition, Bengals fullback Cethan Carter suffered a shoulder injury and didn't return.

2. Carolina Panthers running back Elijah Hood left against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a knee injury.

3. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Rashawn Scott was carted off in the first half after suffering an ankle injury against the Atlanta Falcons.

4. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptsiste left against the Washington Redskins to be evaluated for an injury to his right forearm.

5. New England Patriots offensive tackle Ulrick John left against the New York Giants to be evaluated for a foot injury.